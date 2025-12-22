Muddy journey to Adelli temple dampening devotees’ spirits

Adilabad: The Adelli Pochamma Temple, revered by devotees, in Nirmal attracts devotees from the Adilabad district headquarters and elsewhere in the State. However, with the water from springs flowing across the Adelli ghat road daily, the ghat road towards the temple has become muddy and is leading to frequent accidents.

Devotees now hope that authorities will construct drainage systems on both sides of the ghat road and build a concrete (CC) road in the middle.

If water is collected in the lower areas, it would not only benefit travellers but also provide water for farmers.

It may be recalled that to reduce the burden of distance for devotees, the previous government had laid the road from Adilabad district’s Boath constituency centre through Dannuru village, even overcoming forest permissions and cutting through the hills.

Earlier, the distance from Adilabad district headquarters to Adelli Temple was about 80 km. Now, with the new road, the travel distance has been reduced by nearly 20 km.

From Boath constituency center, it is only 18 km. While devotees expressed hope, residents of Adilabad district, Ichoda, Boath, and Sonala regions remain disappointed.