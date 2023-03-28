Multi super-speciality hospital to be ready by Sept: Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Warangal: The 24-level super multi-speciality hospital will be ready by September this year, R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said.

The minister who inspected the progress of construction of the hospital coming up on the 42 acres of Warangal Central Prison along with MLA Nannapuneni Narender here on Monday said that the work is in full swing and it's a matter of a few months before it goes fully operational.

"Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is keen to extend corporate-level healthcare facilities to the poor living in the north Telangana region. The hospital will have almost all the super-speciality wings besides providing best amenities to the staff and patients. The total built up area of the hospital is 19 lakh square feet and the project cost is Rs 1,200 crore," Reddy said. As of now, 60 per cent of the work is completed and the Chief Minister's target is to operationalise the hospital in September, he said. MLA Nannapuneni Narender has been monitoring the works at regular intervals to avoid any laxity, he added.

Reddy who spoke to the representatives of the contracting agency told them to carry out works in three shifts by increasing manpower. Hanumakonda district collector Sikta Patnaik, additional collector Srivatsa Kota, L&T construction company project director Venkat Reddy, project manager Tamilavannan and R&B SE B Nagendra Rao were among others present.