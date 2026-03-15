Mulugu chosen for Nirbhaya Fund project, Seethakka expresses happiness

Hanumakonda: TelanganaPanchayat Raj, Rural Development, Rural Water Supply, Women and Child Welfare Minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka expressed happiness after Mulugu district was selected under the Nirbhaya Fund aimed at strengthening women’s safety.

The minister met Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi on Saturday in New Delhi and conveyed her gratitude for including Mulugu district under the scheme.

She said the initiative would significantly enhance the safety and security of women in the district.

Seethakka stated that under the scheme, gender-responsive infrastructure, advanced surveillance systems and emergency response mechanisms would be established in Mulugu district. She noted that the measures would help improve the safety, dignity and mobility of women and girls across the region.

The minister informed the Union Minister that the State Women and Child Welfare Department would extend full cooperation in preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) and would coordinate with the district administration to ensure the effective implementation of the project.

She appreciated the efforts of the Central Government in promoting women’s safety and empowerment and thanked the Centre for implementing the prestigious scheme in Telangana. Seethakka also reiterated that the Telangana government remained committed to strengthening the safety and protection of women in both rural and urban areas of the state.

During the meeting, the minister also urged the Central Government to increase the honorarium for creche workers and helpers working under the Palna Scheme (Mission Shakti).

She pointed out that under the current guidelines, creche workers were receiving only Rs 5,500 per month, while helpers were being paid Rs 3,000 as honorarium.

According to the minister, the amount was inadequate considering the responsibilities they handle.

Seethakka explained that managing and caring for nearly 25 children in a single creche was a highly responsible task, and the present honorarium was too low in view of rising living standards. She also noted that low wages were making it difficult to retain skilled staff under the scheme, which could ultimately affect the quality of childcare services.

The minister appealed to the Centre to revise the honorarium in accordance with present wage standards to ensure the effective functioning of the scheme that supports working mothers. She further emphasised that the government had a responsibility to safeguard the dignity of workers engaged in women and child welfare programmes and urged the Centre to respond positively to the request.