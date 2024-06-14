Mulugu: Permanent plans needed for flood prevention says Seethakka

Mulugu : In a review meeting with officials on flood preparedness and prevention measures on Thursday, Panchayat Raj, Women, and Child Welfare Minister D Anasuya (Seethakka) emphasised the need for permanent plans to prevent future flooding in Mulugu district.

Seethakka directed officials to create comprehensive plans to prevent future flooding in Mulugu district. Speaking at the District Collectorate meeting hall, she stressed the importance of officials and staff working diligently to ensure drinking water supply in villages during the summer. She highlighted the need for continuous vigilance during the rainy season to prevent a recurrence of past flood-related problems, noting that three months were lost due to the election period.

The Minister urged officials to take immediate action to prevent loss of life and property during floods and to coordinate with special officers and local officials to ensure that water flows out through some means.

She advised seeking technical solutions to divert floodwaters and to consult with senior officials from relevant departments.

The Minister promised to secure funds from the government to address these issues and ensure that the hardships faced by the public during floods do not recur.

Special officers were instructed to visit villages and ensure that problems are addressed promptly. She warned that negligence in duties by officials will not be tolerated and emphasized the need for preparedness plans for the rainy season. During the review, the Minister inquired about ongoing development projects in the district and urged officials to complete them swiftly.

She noted that delays in project completion by contractors cause inconvenience to the public and warned that contractors failing to complete their work would be dismissed.