Mulugu: Telangana State witnessed rapid development in past 9 years said Minister Satyavathi Rathod

Mulugu : Telangana witnessed a rapid development in the last nine years, Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod said. Speaking at the preparatory meeting of Dasabdi Utsavalu (decennial celebrations) in Mulugu on Tuesday, she said that Telangana was in dire straits before 2014 without irrigation, drinking water and other basic facilities; however, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao changed the face of the State.

“Telangana made strides in almost all sectors. The success achieved in irrigation and power sectors increased farming in the State. In fact, drought-prone Telangana has turned into a rice bowl” Rathod said.

The other agenda of the government is to ensure proper healthcare to the people, Rathod said, referring to the establishment of medical colleges, diagnostic centres, dialysis centres, Basti and Palle dawakhanas, KCR kits, Kanti Velugu programmes etc. The awards received by the gram panchayats from the Union government indicate the kind of development taking place in the rural areas, she added. The government is ready to fulfill the long-awaited dream of the podu farmers, the minister said. The State Government has plans to distribute pattas to the podu farmers from June 24 to 30, Rathod said. Rathod said that the government was giving preference to the Sammakka Saralamma jatara in Medaram by allocating funds liberally.

The minister directed the officials to make fool-proof arrangements for the conduct of Dasabdi Utsavalu from June 2 to June 22 to reflect the success of Telangana State in just nine years. District collector S Krishna Aditya, additional collector Ila Tripati, ITDA project officer Ankith and superintendent of police Gaush Alam were among others present. Earlier, the minister inspected the proposed site for the construction of an integrated Collectorate complex in Mulugu.