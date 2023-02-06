Munagala: Two farmers killed in ghastly accident on NH-65

Munagala ( Suryapet): Two farmers were killed in ghastly road accident on National Highway 65 on Sunday.

The accident took place on NH-65 at Mukundapuram bus stop crossing of Munagala mandal in the district on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Sheikh Abdul Ghani (45) and Sheikh Khaza Sharif Khan (42) of Kahiya Ramachandrapuram village in Nadigudem mandal.

According to police, the duo left Ramachandrapuram on a two-wheeler for Kodada to buy insecticides for their crops. Sheikh Khaza Sharif Khan was driving the vehicle while Sheikh Ghani Khan was riding pillion.

A Fortuner car (No AP 07CF 0777) heading towards Vijayawada from Hyderabad hit their bike at Mukundapuram bus stop on the national highway in the middle of road.

In this accident, the duo was thrown in the air and fell 50 meters away. Sheikh Ghani Khan, who was riding pillion, got grievous injuries and died on the spot. Locals shifted Sheikh Sharif Khan, who was seriously injured, to Kodada for treatment in 108 ambulance. Police shifted Ghani's body to Kodada Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Sheikh Sharif Khan, who was seriously injured, was shifted to Khammam by his family members for better treatment. As the condition was serious, he died while being shifted to Hyderabad.