Municipal Elections: Parties start luring voters with ‘dinners’

Hyderabad: Political parties have begun luring voters in the Municipal elections. The Congress, BRS and JPP are already holding meetings with associations of various castes, hosting dinner parties to the colony associations and offering gifts to the youth organizations to woo the voters. In some municipalities, the contestants are organizing breakfast meetings with voters.

The in charge ministers have been given the reasonability of convincing different communities in support of the Congress in the elections. During the election campaign in the urban local bodies, ministers, MLAs and contestants are inviting elder groups of various castes and appealing to them to extend their support to the candidates.

State Labour and Employment Minister G Vivek Venkataswamy is busy meeting toddy tappers, trader community, influential communities in the election-bound municipalities in Medak district.

The campaigners are briefing the communities about the welfare and development programmes launched by the Congress government and the action plans to develop the municipalities after the elections.

In some meetings, the Congress leaders are giving assurances to address long-pending local issues in the colonies. Besides, they are also announcing new civic infrastructure works, mainly the road network, streetlights, drinking water supply etc.

The demands of the caste-based associations for the construction of their community halls, function halls, and adequate political representation in the local bodies also figured in the meetings.

Not to be left behind, BRS and BJP leaders as well as in charges are also camping in the municipalities and meeting all the representatives of the communities and youth associations.