Municipal elections: Polling underway in Karimnagar

Polling for the municipal elections is underway in Karimnagar. Around 15 per cent of polling percentage has been recorded till 9 pm in Karimnagar.

People queued up at the polling centre to cast their vote for the municipal elections. MP Bandi Sanjay, Planning commission vice president Vinod, Collector Shashanka, police commissioner Kamalasan Reddy exercised their vote.

Meanwhile, re-polling in Mahbubnagar, Kamareddy and Bodhan is being held on a peaceful note. The election commission has ordered for re-polling in 87th polling centre in ward no. 32 in Bodhan, 198th polling centre in ward no. 41 in Mahbubnagar and 101 polling centre in ward no. 42 in Kamareddy due to the tender votes. The re-polling will be held till 5 pm.