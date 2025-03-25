Municipal, Panchayat Raj bills adopted

Hyderabad : The Telangana Assembly on Monday adopted the Telangana Municipalities (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and Telangana Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill.

Taking part in the discussion, the BRS MLAs urged the Government to not to hasten in merging villages which have recently become part of a Municipality into GHMC. Former Minister Ch Malla Reddy said that several villages which are now part of Medchal Municipality would face issues with merger in Corporation. K P Vivekananda urged the government to let the Municipalities settle down and take into consideration the views of stakeholders before merging with Unified Corporation like GHMC. Palla Rajeshwar Reddy opined that the Government should first focus on infrastructure development before merging villages into Municipalities and Corporations. He felt that the villagers may not be able to cope with heightened taxes.

In his reply, Minister D Sridhar Babu clarified that the government was moving ahead based on rationalistic approach and a comprehensive study will be undertaken while taking into account the opinions of stakeholders. The Minister said that budgetary sanctions were already made to encounter problems arising from the merger of the villages into Municipalities and Corporations.