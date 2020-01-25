Municipal poll results: TRS bags huge victory, celebrations begin at Telangana Bhavan

TRS party cadre across the state is celebrating the grand victory in municipalities and the wave predicts that the TRS is likely to taste the biggest victory ever in the history of municipal elections. As far as the results announced till 1 pm the TRS has won 100 municipalities and 6 corporations.

In this backdrop, the Telangana Bhavan is filled with fervour and joy celebrating the victory. While the ministers, MPs, MLAs, TRS leaders, and activists are coming to Telangana Bhavan in large number. TRS Working President and IT Minister KTR has already reached Telangana Bhavan and is monitoring election counting. Party lines are engaged in arrangements to celebrate the aftermath.

The ruling party has not given any respite to the opposition parties except at some municipalities where the TRS is affected by the rebels. The party president and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will reportedly hold a press meet in the evening. It remains to be seen whether KCR announces KTR as chief minister.