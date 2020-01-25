Municipal Poll Results: TRS heading to a landslide victory across the state

With the announcement of the municipal election results on Saturday, the TRS party headed by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is heading to a landslide victory in Telangana. As far as the reports, the TRS clinched as many as 100 municipalities out of 120 and leading in the corporations.

The TRS cadre, which is in the festive mood is celebrating the victory by burning crackers at Telangana Bhavan. On the other hand, the TRS working president and minister KTR is monitoring the counting of the votes.

However, there are some setbacks for the TRS as some of the crucial municipalities such as Yadadri and Ammenpur where congress has hoisted their flags. With the party heading to victory, the chief minister KCR is likely to hold a press meet in the evening.