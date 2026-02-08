‘Municipalities will develop if Cong candidates are elected’

Chityal (Nalgonda): Ministerfor Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, D Seethakka, stated that municipalities would witness comprehensive development in all sectors if candidates of the ruling Congress party are elected in municipal elections. She participated in the election campaign rallies in Chityal Municipality of Nalgonda district along with Nakrekal MLA Vemula Veeresham.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that after recently conducting the Gram Panchayat elections, the government released Rs 250 crore for the development of the respective village panchayats.

Assuring support to Chityal Municipality, she promised to allocate the necessary funds for setting up a rice mill for women and for overall municipal development. Seethakka cautioned that voting for opposition parties would result in stagnation and lack of development. She appealed to voters to ensure the victory of Congress candidates in all wards of Chityal Municipality.

She also informed voters that ballot papers would be used in the municipal elections and advised them to cast their votes using the provided ink pen.

Addressing the gathering, Nakrekal MLA Vemula Veeresham said that if Congress candidates are elected in the municipality, Indiramma houses and double-bedroom houses would be allotted to all eligible poor families, along with the provision of essential basic infrastructure.

Later, Pati Narsireddy from the town, along with his supporters, joined the Congress party.