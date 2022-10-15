  • Menu
Munugode bypoll: Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi gets emotional while filing nominations

Highlights

Political heat intensified in the poll-bound Mungode constituency and the leaders are busy in a whirlwind campaign to attract the voters.

Nalgonda: Political heat intensified in the poll-bound Mungode constituency and the leaders are busy in a whirlwind campaign to attract the voters.

Congress party contestant for Munugode by-elections Palvai Sravanthi filed her nomination on Friday and got emotional while addressing the people. Speaking to the people, Palvai Sravanthi said that she is the daughter of Munugodu and requested everyone to cast their vote for her in the coming election.

She got emotional while recalling her late father Palvai Govardhan Reddy and asked everyone to recall her father's services to the constituency. She requested the people of Munugodu to be like her siblings and to cast their votes for her.

