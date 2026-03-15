Musi project a land grab scheme: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) alleged that the Congress government’s proposed Musi River project is not a genuine beautification initiative but a massive land grab scheme targeting valuable lands along the river. Addressing a programme titled “Musi Rejuvenation – PowerPoint Presentation vs Public Point” held at Himayat Sagar, KTR stated that the Musi can be developed without causing harm to the public. He recalled that the previous BRS government had already developed nearly six kilometres of the Musi river stretch in Uppal and Nagole successfully without demolishing a single house.

KTR said the earlier BRS government had prepared a comprehensive Musi development plan with an estimated cost of Rs 16,000 crore, which included an expressway along the river and several infrastructure improvements. However, the current Congress government under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has proposed a project worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore, which he alleged is aimed at demolishing thousands of homes and facilitating large-scale corruption.

He criticised the government for moving ahead with the project without a Detailed Project Report (DPR), Social Impact Assessment, or Environmental Impact Study, and without conducting consultations with affected communities. According to him, the government is spreading fear among thousands of residents by threatening large-scale demolitions.

KTR stated that BRS is not opposed to Musi development, but will strongly resist any attempts to carry out corruption or demolish people’s homes in the name of the project. He alleged that the government’s real intention is to acquire around 3,300 acres of land along the Musi, whose total value is estimated at nearly Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

He further remarked that if the Namami Gange project, which covers hundreds of kilometres, was executed with a cost of around Rs 42,000 crore, the State government must explain why Rs 1.5 lakh crore is required for developing just 55 kilometres of the Musi river.

KTR also questioned the selective implementation of buffer zone regulations, asking why the government is targeting ordinary citizens while ignoring properties belonging to influential individuals, including political leaders and ministers.