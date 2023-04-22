Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with pomp and gaiety in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Huge numbers of Muslims thronged Eidgahs on Saturday to perform Eid-ul-Fitr namaz. The devotees dressed in traditional attire performed namaz at the Eidgahs in the city. Such a beautiful scenario was seen at Masab Tank Eidgah. Many people were seen praying Salah with pomp and gaiety. From elder to the younger ones, all were seen enthusiastically taking part in the procession followed by Salah at the Eidgah.

In the meanwhile, Vikram Singh Mann, IPS, Addl Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) & In-Charge Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City

notified for information of the general public that, in order to facilitate proper control and regulation of traffic in connection with Eid-ul-fitr (Ramzan) prayers at Mir Alam Tank Eidgah, and Prayers at Hockey Ground, Masab Tank, on April 22 and 23 (depending on sighting of moon) from 8 am to 11.30 am, on the day of festival the following diversions will enforced:





Mir Alam Tank Eidgah



Vehicular traffic (Namazees) coming from Puranapul, Kamatipura, Kishanbagh towards the Eidgah, Mir Alam Tank for prayers will be allowed through Bahadurpura X Roads from 8.00 AM to 11.30 AM and they should park vehicles at parking places mentioned below. During this period, the general vehicular traffic will not be allowed towards Eidgah, Tadban and it will be diverted at Bahadurpura 'X' Roads towards Kishanbagh, Kamatipura and Puranapul and so on.

Parking places Provided at are: Parking area at Zoo Park, Open space Opposite Masjid Allah- ho-Akbar. The vehicular traffic (Namazees) coming from Shivarampally and Danamma Huts towards the Eidgah, Mir Alam Tank for prayers will be allowed through Dannama Huts X Roads from 8.00 AM to 11.30 AM and they should park vehicles at parking places mentioned below. During this period, the general vehicular traffic will not be allowed towards Eidgah and it will be diverted at Danamma Huts 'X' Roads towards Shastripuram, NS Kunta, etc.

Parking places provided at Beside Modern Saw Mill Parking in front of Eidgah main road, Mir Alam filter bed, open space beside Mir Alam filter bed Opposite Sufi cars (for four wheelers) and Yadav Parking (for four wheelers).

The vehicular traffic (Namazees) coming from Kalapather towards the Eidgah Mir Alam Tank for prayers will be allowed through Kalapather L&O PS from 8 am to 11.30 am and they should park vehicles at parking places mentioned below. During this period, the general vehicular traffic will not be allowed towards Eidgah and it will be diverted at Kalapather L&O PS towards Mochi Colony, Bhadurpura, Shamsheergunj and Nawab Saheb Kunta.





Parking places



Bhayya Parking, Indian Oil Petrol bunk, Vishaka Cements shop beside BNK Colony. From 8 AM to 11.30 AM the heavy vehicles including RTC Buses coming from Puranapul towards Bhadurpura will be diverted at Puranapul Darwaza towards Jiaguda and City College side till the entire congregation disperses after prayers from the Eidgah. From 8.00 AM to 11.30 AM the heavy vehicles including RTC Buses coming from Shamshabad, Rajendra Nagar and Milardevpally towards Bhadurpura will be diverted at Aramghar Junction towards Shamshabad or Rajendra Nagar or Milardevpally sides till the entire congregation disperses after prayers from the Eidgah.





Prayers at hockey ground, Masab tank



In view of the Prayers at Hockey Ground, Masab Tank, the namazees will offer prayers up to under the Masab Tank Junction flyover, in this connection no vehicular traffic will be allowed under the Masab Tank flyover. The traffic coming from Mehdipatnam side and from Lakdikapul side will be allowed for commuting only on the flyover and the following traffic diversions will be imposed till the completion of prayers i.e., from 07.00 a.m. to 10.00 a.m.

The General Traffic coming from Mehdipatnam towards Road No.1, Banjara Hills via. Masab Tank will be diverted through Flyover Masab Tank, via Ayodya Junction (Left turn) Khiartabad, RTA Office, Khairtabad (Left Turn) Taj Krishna Hotel so on.

The vehicular traffic coming from Lakdikapool towards Masab tank and intending to go to Road No.1/12 Banjara Hills via Masab Tank will be diverted at Ayodya Junction towards Nirankari, Khiartabad, VV Statue, Khairtabad RTA Office (Left Turn) Taj Krishna Hotel. Traffic will not be allowed from below the Masab Tank Fly over towards Road No.1, Banjarahills till the completion of prayers.

The vehicular traffic coming from Road No. 12, Banjara Hills will not be allowed towards Masab Tank and will be diverted at Road No, 1/12 Junction towards Taj Krishna Hotel - Right Turn - RTA Khairtabad and vehicular traffic coming from NFCL Junction, Panjagutta will not be allowed towards Masab Tank and will be diverted at Taj Krishna Hotel towards Erramanzil Colony, RTA Khairtabad, Nirankari, Lakdikapool, Masab Tank Fly over, Mehdipatnam.

Citizens are requested to make note of above restrictions and cooperate with Hyderabad Traffic Police. In case of any inconvenience in commuting, please call out traffic helpline 9010203626.







