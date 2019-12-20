Muslims take out rally held against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Kothagudem

Hundreds of Muslims took part in a protest rally held against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Kothagudem on Friday. They raised slogans against the Central government during the protest. CPM party State Secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram along with the party leaders supported the rally and took part in it.



Tammineni, speaking on the occasion, condemned the policies of the BJP government and alleged that it was planning to target the minorities in the country by bringing out the CAA.

Before joining the protest, Tammineni addressed the party plenary in the coal town. Addressing the partymen, he stated that both the BJP and the TRS governments had failed to implement the promises they made during the elections. "People are facing many issues, but the governments are not taking any steps to address them," the CPM State secretary added.