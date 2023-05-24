Mahbubanagar: MV Raman School students bag top marks in CBSE 10 results

Live
Mahbubanagar: The MV Raman CBSE school students from Atmakur mandal of Wanaparthy district bagged highest marks in the recently released CBSE 10 results and topped among all CBSE schools in the entire Palamuru region.
District Collector Tejans Nandalal Pawar, congratulated and felicitated the efforts of MV Raman School students on Monday and praised the school management and the principal for their relentless efforts to support the students to achieve the remarkable achievement and brining name and fame to not just for themselves but also to the entire Wanaparthy district.
Toppers who achieved the best results in CBSE 10th class results from the school included, J. Shashidar (486), V. Akshaya (486), M. Nagakranti (484), J. Krishna Reddy (484), S. Adhya Reddy (482), A. Bharat Reddy (481), K. Sahasra Reddy (481), M.D. Shoaib (481), K. Shreyanshi (479), G. Sambashivudu (478), S, Udayakumar Reddy (478) and GB Sai Varshita (471) achieved top marks.