  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Mynampally Hanumantha Rao participates in Athmeeya Sammelanam in East Anand Bhag

Mynampally Hanumantha Rao participates in Athmeeya Sammelanam in East Anand Bhag
x
Highlights

Congress candidate MLA Mynampalli Hanumantha Rao attended the Athmeeya Sammelanam program organised by the residents of Venkateshwar Nagar under East Anand Bhag division on Wednesday night.

Congress candidate MLA Mynampalli Hanumantha Rao attended the Athmeeya Sammelanam program organised by the residents of Venkateshwar Nagar under East Anand Bhag division on Wednesday night.

Corporator Prem Kumar Colony President Brahmaiah, B Block President Venkatesh Yadav, BK Srinivas, Sathyamurthy, Babu, Satyanarayana, Sampath Rao, Shyam Rao, Roja Ramani, Ramu, Colony residents, Prakash, Nursing Rao, Madhu, Reddeyya, Sunitha, Ramani, Krishna kumari, Shobha, Santoshi, Priyanka, Subbalakshmi and others participated.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X