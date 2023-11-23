Live
Mynampally Hanumantha Rao participates in Athmeeya Sammelanam in East Anand Bhag
Congress candidate MLA Mynampalli Hanumantha Rao attended the Athmeeya Sammelanam program organised by the residents of Venkateshwar Nagar under East Anand Bhag division on Wednesday night.
Corporator Prem Kumar Colony President Brahmaiah, B Block President Venkatesh Yadav, BK Srinivas, Sathyamurthy, Babu, Satyanarayana, Sampath Rao, Shyam Rao, Roja Ramani, Ramu, Colony residents, Prakash, Nursing Rao, Madhu, Reddeyya, Sunitha, Ramani, Krishna kumari, Shobha, Santoshi, Priyanka, Subbalakshmi and others participated.
