Nadigadda Rights Committee Demands Farmer Protection in Upcoming Telangana Seed Law

Hyderabad / Jogulamba Gadwal, Telangana : In a strong appeal against the exploitation of cotton seed farmers, the Nadigadda Rights Struggle Committee has demanded comprehensive reforms to ensure justice and protection for farmers in the forthcoming seed legislation. The committee's district chairman, Gongalla Ranjith Kumar, met with Telangana State Agricultural and Farmers Welfare Commission Chairman Kodanda Reddy, and commission members KV Narasimha Reddy, Bhavani Reddy, Ram Reddy, and Gopal Reddy in Hyderabad. He also submitted a memorandum in the presence of AICC Secretary and former Alampur MLA Sampath Kumar.

Key Demands by the Committee:

End the exploitation by middlemen: A crackdown on the widespread manipulation by brokers and organizers involved in cotton seed farming.

Farmer security in the new seed law: The upcoming seed law must include clear legal protections for farmers.

Compensation for all farmers: Even those whose crops are labeled as ‘failed’ should receive compensation, regardless of seed performance or GOT (Genetic Output Test) results.

Timely payments: Payments to farmers must be completed within three months.

Direct procurement: Eliminate middlemen entirely from the procurement process to ensure transparency and fair pricing.

Farmer land security: Many farmers have allegedly lost their land due to deceptive practices by companies and agents.

Statement by Ranjith Kumar:

He emphasized the plight of farmers growing cotton seed in the district, alleging that seed companies and their organizers were systematically cheating them, leading to significant economic and emotional distress. Some have even lost their land due to financial traps and contractual manipulation.

Ranjith Kumar called on the state commission to ensure that the upcoming seed law includes robust safety mechanisms, guarantees transparency in transactions, and eliminates intermediaries who exploit the farmers’ lack of bargaining power.

Participants in the Meeting:

Along with Ranjith Kumar, key activists from the Nadigadda Rights Committee attended the meeting:

District Convener Bucchibabu

District Secretary Lavanna Naik

Leaders Chinna Ramudu, Bhoopathi Naidu, and Nethanna, among others.

Why This Matters

Jogulamba Gadwal district is one of Telangana's largest producers of cotton seed. However, this sector remains vulnerable to unregulated practices, where middlemen and seed companies allegedly manipulate both the procurement process and final payments. Farmers often bear the brunt of seed performance issues or unfavorable grading.

This memorandum and the committee’s action represent a growing call for structural reforms that ensure:

Accountability from seed companies

Legal redress for farmers

Transparency in agricultural markets

The upcoming Telangana State Seed Law is a crucial opportunity to redefine protections for farmers. If the government heeds these demands, it could set a precedent not only for Telangana but for seed-growing regions across India, where similar issues plague agricultural communities.

Next Steps to Watch:

Will the Telangana government include these provisions in the upcoming legislation?

Will a monitoring mechanism be introduced to curb middlemen's influence?

How will enforcement of timely payments and compensation be ensured?

This issue is expected to gain more traction in the coming weeks as farmer organizations and civil rights groups intensify pressure on state lawmakers ahead of the new bill’s introduction.