Nadigadda Rights Committee Holds Preparatory Meeting Ahead of Local Body Elections

Gadwal: In preparation for the upcoming local body elections, NHPS District Chairman Ranjith Kumar Gongalla held a strategic meeting with key leaders of Dharur Mandal, urging the Nadigadda Rights Struggle Committee to be ready to contest.

During the meeting, Ranjith Kumar emphasized the importance of proactive efforts by the committee’s leaders and workers to ensure victory for their candidates in the forthcoming elections. He pointed out that the chances of winning MPTC, ZPTC, and Sarpanch elections are currently weak, highlighting the need to strengthen the party ranks by bringing public awareness of the Congress government’s shortcomings.

He further instructed the workers to remain engaged with the public, understand their issues, and stand by them, while actively working toward electoral success.

The program was attended by Nadigadda Rights Struggle Committee district convener Bucchi Babu, district leaders Rangaswamy and Jammanna, Dharur Mandal president Nettepadu Govind, vice presidents Adavi Anjaneyulu, Muneppa, Anjaneyulu, secretary Ramu, former Wamanpalli Sarpanch Anjaneyulu, and leaders Shantiraj, Venkatesh, Veeresh, Ramakrishna, Govindu, Dareppa, Ram Anjaneyulu, among others.