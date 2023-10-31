Live
Nagam Janardhan Reddy and Vishnuvardhan Reddy joins BRS party in presence of KCR
Former minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy has joined the BRS party. He joined the party in the presence of Chief Minister KCR at Telangana Bhavan, wearing a pink scarf. Many of Nagam Janardhan Reddy's supporters also joined the BRS party.
Nagam Janardhan Reddy has a long political experience and has previously served as a minister in the United Andhra Bank. He gained recognition for his fight against the Obulapuram mining scam during the YS regime.
He has also worked with the BJP and later founded the 'Telangana Nagara' party. He joined the Congress party after that but recently resigned from it after being denied ticket in thr ensuing assembly elections.
Vishnuvardhan Reddy, the son of former MLA P Janardhan Reddy joined the BRS party in the presence of CM KCR at Telangana Bhavan. On this occasion, CM KCR warmly invited Vishnuvardhan Reddy and his followers into the party.
Speaking on the occasion, KCR acknowledged the efforts of PJR in the fight for Telangana and praised him as a popular leader who fought tirelessly for the people, especially the common people of Hyderabad. He mentioned that Vishnuvardhan Reddy, the son of PJR, is a dedicated follower and expressed his invitation for him to actively work with him. KCR emphasized that he considers PJR as a personal friend and Vishnu as a family member, assuring that their future will be taken care of. He made it clear that he is committed to ensuring their well-being and providing support.