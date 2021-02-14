Nagam Janardhan Reddy slams KCR for neglecting water row with AP 

Hyderabad: Former minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy Saturday slammed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for neglecting water row with the Andhra Pradesh government.

Talking to the media, he alleged that Telangana government should have approached Supreme Court to prevent AP government from construction of Sangameshwara project.

"Why didn't Telangana's Chief Minister approach the apex court of India? If KCR government really wants to protect our river waters it should move the SC," Janardhan Reddy said.

The former minister took exception to the chief minister for corruption and irregularities in the irrigation projects. The chief minister should not remain a mute spectator on the AP government which is looting our waters, he said.

Reddy further said, "We need to protect our interests and fight to preserve our rivers."

He also alleged that Telangana's Chief Minister is not bothered about rivers any longer.