Nagar Kurnool Police Officers Shine at Zonal Level Police Duty Meet

Nagar Kurnool : In a recent announcement from the SP's office, several police officers from Nagar Kurnool district showcased outstanding performance and earned medals at the Zonal Level Police Duty Meet held in Jogulamba Gadwal Zone. Officers from the five districts of the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district participated in this 2024 competition.





Notably, Kollapur CI Mahesh secured a Gold Medal in the Medical Cases category, while Lingala SI Jaganmohan won a Gold Medal in the Crime Investigation category. Uppununthala SI Lenin achieved a Bronze Medal, and Special Branch SI Jayaprada secured a Silver Medal. In the Scene of Offense - Lifting and Packing category, Lingala SI Jaganmohan won a Bronze Medal, and Kollapur CI Mahesh earned a Silver Medal.



The Nagar Kurnool district SP, Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath, praised the medal-winning officers and extended his congratulations. Additionally, all officers selected at the zonal level were granted the opportunity to participate in the State Level Duty Meet, for which SP Gaikwad conveyed his best wishes.