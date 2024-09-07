Nagar Kurnool: Three PP staff issued memos

Nagar Kurnool: Following a report in The Hans India on Thursday, highlighting that the staff of the PP Unit (“Postpartum Unit”) at the District General Hospital in Nagar Kurnool were not adhering to time schedules. Following this, higher authorities ordered an enquiry and issued memos to the three staff members who were on duty at that time.

Dr Santosh Abhiram, Medical Officer of the PP Unit at the hospital, stated that memos were issued to the PP unit staff who reported late by an hour and a half on Wednesday morning. He assured that steps had been taken to prevent a recurrence of such issues.

Dr Abhiram also mentioned that due to recent staff transfers, there has been a shortage of staff in the PP Unit, but he plans to report the issue to higher authorities for resolution. He clarified that the vaccination process at the PP unit is currently running smoothly, and urged parents to ensure that their children receive vaccinations on time. The staff who had reported late on Wednesday are now arriving on time, he added.