Nagari MLA Roja showers praises on renovated Yadadri temple

Andhra Pradesh's Nagari MLA Roja on Saturday visited Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. She performed prayers in Balalayam and went through the Yadadri main temple.



On seeing the structures and sculptures in the renovated temple, Roja showered praises on the architectural work and appreciated the sculptors for developing the temple according to the Chief Minister's desire.

Speaking to the media, Roja asserted the god made the temple completed through Chandrasekhar Rao. "Two eyes are enough to witness the beauty of the temple. It is no mean task to construct such a big temple using black stone in the present," she said.

Roja added that the temple had undergone a complete transformation when compared to the temple she visited some years ago.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister on Saturday inaugurated the newly constructed presidential suites and VVIP cottages near the temple. The ground floor area of Presidential suite covers about 9849 sq ft space, while the first floor area covers 5656 square feet area. The temple is slated for opening on March 28, 2022.