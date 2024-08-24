Nagarjuna Responds to Demolition of N Convention Building, says there is no encroachment

Prominent actor and businessman Akkineni Nagarjuna has issued a statement condemning the recent unlawful demolition of his establishment, N Convention, which he claims was carried out in violation of existing stay orders and pending court cases.

In his response, Nagarjuna expressed deep concern over the actions taken against his property, asserting that the land in question is legally recognized as Patta land, with no encroachment upon any tank plan. He highlighted that the building was constructed on private land and was protected by a stay order against any prior demolition notices deemed illegal.

"The demolition was executed based on misinformation, without any notice issued prior to today’s actions," Nagarjuna stated, emphasizing his commitment to abiding by the law. He further explained that had the court ruled against him, he would have personally complied with the order regarding the demolition.

Nagarjuna's statement serves to clarify his position amid public misperception concerning allegations of wrongful construction and encroachment. "I am placing this on record to correct any misunderstanding regarding our actions," he added.

The actor confirmed that he would be seeking appropriate legal relief from the court in response to what he describes as wrongful actions taken by the authorities.