  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Nagarjuna Sagar: Grand Dhamma Vijaya celebrations held

Nagarjuna Sagar: Grand Dhamma Vijaya celebrations held
x
Highlights

Nagarjuna Sagar: Legislative Council Chairman, Gutta Sukhender Reddy, stated that Buddha’s teachings are the remedy for social evils. He attended the...

Nagarjuna Sagar: Legislative Council Chairman, Gutta Sukhender Reddy, stated that Buddha’s teachings are the remedy for social evils. He attended the ‘Dhamma Vijaya’ celebrations as the chief guest at Buddhavanam in Nandikonda Municipality on Monday.

He mentioned that the Dhamma Vijaya event was organized on October 14, commemorating the day when Emperor Ashoka embraced Buddhism and Dr BR Ambedkar took his Buddhist vows.

He remarked that in today’s society, which is plagued by selfishness and greed to an extreme degree, following Buddha’s five moral precepts (Panchasheel) would prevent wars. He also said that Buddhavanam would become a major tourist destination in the coming days.

“The Dhamma Vijaya and Dhamma Diksha celebrations will have tourism importance and help raise awareness about Buddhism for this generation,” he said.

MLC Mankena Koti Reddy spoke about the flourishing of Buddhism in Nagarjuna Konda during the Ikshvaku period and expressed that Buddhavanam would become an international Buddhist tourist centre in the future.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick