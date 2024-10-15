Live
Just In
Nagarjuna Sagar: Grand Dhamma Vijaya celebrations held
Nagarjuna Sagar: Legislative Council Chairman, Gutta Sukhender Reddy, stated that Buddha’s teachings are the remedy for social evils. He attended the ‘Dhamma Vijaya’ celebrations as the chief guest at Buddhavanam in Nandikonda Municipality on Monday.
He mentioned that the Dhamma Vijaya event was organized on October 14, commemorating the day when Emperor Ashoka embraced Buddhism and Dr BR Ambedkar took his Buddhist vows.
He remarked that in today’s society, which is plagued by selfishness and greed to an extreme degree, following Buddha’s five moral precepts (Panchasheel) would prevent wars. He also said that Buddhavanam would become a major tourist destination in the coming days.
“The Dhamma Vijaya and Dhamma Diksha celebrations will have tourism importance and help raise awareness about Buddhism for this generation,” he said.
MLC Mankena Koti Reddy spoke about the flourishing of Buddhism in Nagarjuna Konda during the Ikshvaku period and expressed that Buddhavanam would become an international Buddhist tourist centre in the future.