Nagarkurnool: D Madhusudan Nayak cautioned Tribals to stay away from sick people

Nagarkurnool: District Revenue Officer (DRO) D Madhusudan Nayak advised the villagers to be vigilant with those people, who returned from other States and abroad, after inspecting a few villages in Nagarkurnool mandal headquarters on Thursday. He also gave a few tips to the villagers like practising social distancing, to maintain personal hygiene, to wash hands wash with soap water every time they go out and return home.

The DRO said that the tribals are still unaware of the danger of coronavirus, hence explained them dos and don'ts. They were told to inform the officials if any person fell sick. They were also told not to venture out of their house during the lockdown and be safe from getting infected.

After inspecting Ramreddypally Thanda in Tudukurthy village of Nagarkurnool mandal, the DRO came to know that as many as 26 people came to the village from Hyderabad and other cities for Ugadi festival. He immediately directed the officials concerned to keep all of them under house isolation for 14 days and advised the villagers not to move closely with such people.

The DRO advised the people to call the number 08540 230201 and inform the district command and control room if any person in their village is suffering from fever or cough and urged them to keep themselves away from such people.

District planning Officer Rammohan Rao, Nagarkurnool Tahsildar Gopal and village and mandal level supervisory team took part in the programme.