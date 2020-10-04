Nagarkurnool: Jupally Krishna Rao hails new Revenue Act

Nagarkurnool: Former Minister and senior TRS leader Jupally Krishna Rao hailed the new Revenue Act brought by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and termed it as a revolutionary step by the government to remove the deep-rooted corruption in the Revenue Department. The former Minister along with thousands of TRS activist took out a huge tractor rally and later held 'Palabhisekham' for the portrait of KCR.



While speaking on the occasion, Jupally thanked CM KCR for taking a strong decision to revamp the entire land registration system and said that the new Revenue system will bring in more transparency and accountability on the part of the officials and reduce corruption.

Later TRS activists took out a tractor rally and moved along the streets and colonies raising slogans and hailing the Chief Minister.