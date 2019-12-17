Nagarkurnool: Nets worth 12 lakh distributed to fishermen

Nagarkurnool: Kollapur MLA Harshavardhan Reddy distributed nets worth Rs 12 lakh to fishermen community in Kollapur region on Tuesday.



Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that earlier the fishermen community people were completely marginalised and were left unattended to by the government in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. But after the formation of the new State of Telangana, the State government has brought in a new policy to revive the fishing community in the State and has devised various welfare and developmental programmes for them.

Particularly in Kollapur and surrounding regions of Somasila, the Chenchu fishermen community are making a living by fishing in the Krishna waters of Srisailam project reservoir.

However, these Chenchu communities are very poor and adopting old methods to do fishing. Keeping this in view, the State government had decided to give the Chenchu fishermen fishing nets on subsidised rates. More than 150 fishermen families were given the fishing nets on the occasion.

"The State government is giving priority to improve the conditions of people who are depending for their livelihood on traditional jobs. The fishermen community are the ones who are since ages depending on their traditional employment of fishing and making a living. To support them further, the State government has decided to give fishing nets, vehicles and other equipment for marketing," said the MLA.