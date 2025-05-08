Live
Nagarkurnool: Poor quality chairs a risk to patients’ life at govt hospital
Nagarkurnool: Patients and visitors at Nagarkurnool District Government General Hospital have expressed serious dissatisfaction as newly installed chairs broke down within just two months of use.
Allegations have surfaced that the authorities purchased low-quality chairs.
Locals have criticised the hospital administration for failing to manage its responsibilities properly, leading to significant inconvenience for patients. The poor quality of the chairs has raised safety concerns, especially as many patients, unable to walk, are being transported to X-ray and lab departments, risking accidents.
When the hospital superintendent was asked for clarification, he mentioned that the current chairs were supplied by the government.
He also stated that the damaged chairs would be repaired. However, there are growing doubts about this explanation.
The public is demanding strict action against those responsible for the misuse of public funds and has called for a thorough investigation into the matter.