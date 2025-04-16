Nagarkurnool: Woman delivers baby girl on RTC bus

Nagarkurnool: A pregnant woman named Suvarna from Ellur village in Kollapur mandal of Nagarkurnool district gave birth to a baby girl on an RTC bus on her way back home from a hospital visit.

Suvarna, accompanied by ASHA worker Mallikanthamma, had visited the Nagarkurnool Government Hospital for a routine health check-up. While returning to Ellur, she began experiencing intense labor pains near Adirala in Peddakothapally mandal. With no time to reach a hospital, she delivered the baby on the RTC bus itself.

The bus driver Gopal and conductor Rajkumar immediately stopped the vehicle and assisted the woman during delivery. Fellow passengers alerted the 108 ambulance service, and the woman was soon shifted to the Peddakothapally Government Hospital.

Hospital staff confirmed that both the mother and new born are safe and healthy.