Live
Just In
Nagoba Jatara Begins with Maha Puja in Adilabad; Mesram Clan Offers Prayers
Adilabad: The annual Nagoba Jatara commenced with great devotion in Adilabad, as members of the Mesram clan performed special rituals for the Nagoba idol. This traditional tribal festival, which holds immense cultural and spiritual significance, saw a large gathering of Gond Adivasis from various regions.
The festival began with a Maha Puja, marking the official start of the Jatara. The Mesram clan, who are the primary custodians of the Nagoba temple, carried out sacred rituals as per their customs. Thousands of tribal devotees participated in the ceremony, seeking the blessings of Nagoba, whom they revere as their deity.
Nagoba Jatara is one of the most important tribal fairs in Telangana, celebrated annually with great enthusiasm. The event features age-old traditions, rituals, and cultural performances, bringing together tribal communities from across the state and beyond. The festival will continue for the next few days with various ceremonies and offerings, strengthening the cultural heritage of the tribal communities in the region.