Naini promises landmark development in Warangal West

  • Created On:  11 Jan 2026 5:08 PM IST
Hanumakonda: Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy on Saturday said that he is undertaking development works in the constituency in a manner that will be remembered in history, as a mark of gratitude to the people who elected him.

He made these remarks after laying the foundation stone for side drainage construction works behind Vagadevi College in the 52nd Division of Hanumakonda.

Addressing local residents and party workers at the programme, the MLA said that development activities are progressing at a rapid pace across the West Constituency. He stated that the new drainage works would significantly reduce water stagnation and sewage overflow during the rainy season, thereby bringing much-needed relief to the public.

Development WorksWarangal West MLADrainage ConstructionHanumakonda InfrastructureConstituency Development
