Nalgonda: 2K Run held to mark TS decennial fete

Nalgonda/Suryapet: Telangana Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy and Nalgonda MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy took part in the 2k Run held in Nalgonda town on Monday.

Later, addressing a meeting at Clock Tower, he said, “Golden Telangana will be possible only if everyone is healthy. Several young people are dying of heart related problems in recent times. People must do exercise, yoga, walking every day.” He pointed out that Nalgonda town had developed greatly with the initiative of Chief Minister KCR who released more than Rs 1,000 crore for development works.

Nalgonda MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy said Telangana formation decennial celebrations were being held to spread awareness about the development and welfare programmes in the state. There was peace and security in the society, due to effective policing. He asked people to recall how the town was before 2014. Collector Vinay Krishna Reddy, SP Apoorva Rao , Additional Collector Bhaskar Rao, District Library Chairman Regatte Mallikarjun Reddy and several youth took part in the run enthusiastically.

Meanwhile, Minister Jagadish Reddy along with Suryapet District Collector Venkat Rao, Additional Collector Hemanth Patil, SP Rajendra Prasad, Municipal Chairperson Annapurna, District Library chairman Nimmala Srinivas Goud, Municipal Chairman Ramnjula Reddy took part in 2 k Run from New Bus stand to Tank bund of Saddala Cheruvu. He explained to the people the development of state, and that of Suryapet district, reeling out facts and figures.