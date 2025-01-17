Nalgonda Collector Takes Stern Action, Terminates 99 Panchayat Secretaries

Nalgonda District Collector Tripathi has made a sensational decision, terminating the services of 99 Panchayat Secretaries who were found absent from their duties for several months. This unprecedented move comes as part of a strict measure to ensure accountability and efficiency in rural administration.

The decision was taken after the Collector reviewed reports indicating prolonged absenteeism by the Panchayat Secretaries, which severely disrupted administrative functions at the grassroots level. Following this action, the affected employees have expressed their concerns, with many voicing their dissatisfaction and planning to protest against the decision.

The Collector’s firm stance sends a clear message about the importance of commitment to public service and is expected to serve as a warning to other officials in the district. Meanwhile, the administration has assured that temporary arrangements will be made to ensure that the functioning of the panchayats is not affected.