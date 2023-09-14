Nalgonda: Congress will come to power in State, says Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

Nalgonda : MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy stated that Congress is winning 70 to 80 Assembly seats in the upcoming Assembly elections and will come to the power in the State. Speaking to media persons in Nalgonda, he mocked Minister KT Rama Rao as a kid and said he is not an IT Minister but acting as a foreign minister. KTR, who stays in abroad for 15 days a month, does not know the needs of the people of the State, he said.

He questioned KTR over his remark that Congress has no role in the State movement, and mocked “how strong are you?” Telangana was formed by Sonia Gandhi’s initiation, he stressed. He described BRS as slavery party and Congress as a democratic party. There is no unity between KCR and his son KTR and how can they come to power again, he wondered.

Why the government is not completing SLBC tunnel?, he questioned. Minister Jagadishwar Reddy is a Power Minister without power, there is no need to talk about him. Speaking on Sukhender Reddy, he advised Sukender Reddy instead of making baseless comments on him, try to meet and solve the issue of his son Amith ticket with KCR .”There are no joinings of big leaders into the Congress party from Erstwhile Nalgonda district. We already have a large number of leaders and there is no room for new ones,” he reiterated

MP Komati Reddy clarified that the party will not invite those who do not have character. Talking about the BRS’s claim of development in Nalgonda district during the BRS regime, he questioned, “ is it development mean expanding main roads with selfie points and filling pockets with kickbacks.”

He stated that he will start his election campaign from Thursday and exuded confidence that Congress will win the Nalgonda seat with huge majority. He forecast that Minister Jagadish Reddy is going to face political problems with Otte Janaiah and will lose Suryapet seat.

Massive gathering for Sonia Gandhi Vijayabheri Sabha to be held on 17th , he stated. He informed that he is going to knock the doors of the High Court on commissions for local leaders in government schemes.

He said BRS has no right to criticize opposition parties, as it failed to pay salaries to the government employees on first of every month and added that teachers and retired employees are supporting Congress.