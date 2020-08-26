Nalgonda District annual credit plan released

Nalgonda: The annual credit plan of Nalgonda district was increased to Rs 6,120.05 crore from Rs 5,434.07 crore with an increment Rs 685.35 crore for 2020-21 financial year.



State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy released district annual credit plant 2020-21 at a meeting at the Collectorate meeting hall here on Wednesday. He advised the bankers to extend their cooperation to the farmers by providing loans to them in time for monsoon crop. He listed out the government welfare schemes meant to make farmers rich across the State.

Financial aid under Ryhu Bandhu scheme has relieved farmers from the clutches of debts and torture of private money lenders, he stated. Loan of Rs 20 crores of 13,500 farmers has been waived off in the district under the State government's crop loan waive scheme.

District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil, ZP Chairman Banda Narender Reddy, Miryalaguda MLA N Bhaskar Rao, Lead Bank Manager Suryam and representatives of different banks participated in the meeting.