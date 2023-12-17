Live
- Delhi BJP delegation claims police prevented them from submitting memorandum to CM Kejriwal
- PKL: V Ajith Kumar's 16-point performance helps Jaipur Pink Panthers register heart-stopping victory
- Mulugu: Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Sabarimala Ayyappa Devotees Returning from Kerala
- Namdhari FC pile up more misery for TRAU FC in battle of tailenders
- International Gita Mahotsav begins in Kurukshetra with Gita Aarti
- Punjab CM slams Centre for not providing trains for pilgrimage scheme
- Kothari clinches maiden senior national snooker title
- Adhir writes to Birla to re-look into suspension of 13 MPs
- NASA shares ‘saucy story of two rogue tomatoes’ lost in space for 8 months
- Air India unveils stylish new uniforms designed by Manish Malhotra
Just In
Nalgonda: Elderly couple seeks justice
Murarisetti Kshetraiah and his wife Rajini, residents of Shivajinagar in Nalgonda town, lodged a complaint with Nalgonda Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Ravi, accusing their son Murarisetti Rambabu and daughter-in-law, Sunitha, of forcefully acquiring their property and subjecting them to harassment.
Nalgonda: Murarisetti Kshetraiah and his wife Rajini, residents of Shivajinagar in Nalgonda town, lodged a complaint with Nalgonda Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Ravi, accusing their son Murarisetti Rambabu and daughter-in-law, Sunitha, of forcefully acquiring their property and subjecting them to harassment.
Kshetraiah, a retired superintendent from the endowment department, revealed that he and his wife had two houses, with one house and gold given to their son. They alleged that upon moving to their son’s residence a year ago, they were met with hostility as their son and daughter-in-law registered the house in the daughter-in-law’s name and resorted to violence.
Kshetraiah expressed concern over the alleged mistreatment, stating that his son and daughter-in-law not only seized their property but also subjected them to physical violence. He further claimed that the elderly couple is denied meals at least twice a day, with their son and daughter-in-law reportedly taking the pension amount meant for their sustenance.
When questioned by RDO Ravi about the justice they sought, the elderly couple pleaded for assistance in reclaiming their own house, now registered under the daughter-in-law’s name. The RDO assured the victims that he would work towards delivering justice in accordance with their wishes.