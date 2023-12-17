Nalgonda: Elderly couple seeks justice

Nalgonda: Murarisetti Kshetraiah and his wife Rajini, residents of Shivajinagar in Nalgonda town, lodged a complaint with Nalgonda Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Ravi, accusing their son Murarisetti Rambabu and daughter-in-law, Sunitha, of forcefully acquiring their property and subjecting them to harassment.

Kshetraiah, a retired superintendent from the endowment department, revealed that he and his wife had two houses, with one house and gold given to their son. They alleged that upon moving to their son’s residence a year ago, they were met with hostility as their son and daughter-in-law registered the house in the daughter-in-law’s name and resorted to violence.

Kshetraiah expressed concern over the alleged mistreatment, stating that his son and daughter-in-law not only seized their property but also subjected them to physical violence. He further claimed that the elderly couple is denied meals at least twice a day, with their son and daughter-in-law reportedly taking the pension amount meant for their sustenance.

When questioned by RDO Ravi about the justice they sought, the elderly couple pleaded for assistance in reclaiming their own house, now registered under the daughter-in-law’s name. The RDO assured the victims that he would work towards delivering justice in accordance with their wishes.