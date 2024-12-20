  • Menu
Nalgonda: Employees to receive AI training

Japan based company set to establish operations at IT tower

Nalgonda: Deputy Secretary of State Information Technology, Electronics, and Communications Department, Bhavesh Mishra, announced that employees would be trained in Artificial Intelligence through the Nalgonda IT Tower.

On Thursday, Bhavesh Mishra, along with District Collector Ila Tripathi, visited the IT Tower located on Hyderabad Road in the town. He remarked that the Nalgonda IT Tower is impressive and recommended steps be taken to train government employees in Artificial Intelligence.

He suggested identifying suitable employees and dividing them into 20 batches for training.

He also mentioned that a Japan-based company is set to establish its operations in the IT Tower, em-ploying around 500 software professionals.

Additionally, Mishra stated that Artificial Intelligence equipment is being set up in the IT Tower. He highlighted that Artificial Intelligence would not only enable rapid preparation of reports but also simplify computer software tasks.

