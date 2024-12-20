Live
- DharmaWiki: A repository of unbiased knowledge on bharat and Its Samskriti
- AIIMS Delhi, Blockchain For Impact to advance biomedical innovation in India
- Nara Bhuvaneswari meets students in Kuppam degree college, recalls her college days
- Asteroid 2024 XN1: Close Pass on December 24 - Is There a Danger?
- Pushpa 2: Box Office Success Continues as Film Breaks Records
- Trump and Musk Disagree with Government Deal: Push for New Plan
- Body delivered in parcel to woman in Andhra Pradesh
- Study shows surge in fake news, deepfakes in India; govt developing tools
- Mufasa Review: A Visual Spectacle But an Emotional Drought
- Reliance Jio Launches Rs. 999 Plan with Unlimited Calls and 196 GB Data
Just In
Nalgonda: Employees to receive AI training
Japan based company set to establish operations at IT tower
Nalgonda: Deputy Secretary of State Information Technology, Electronics, and Communications Department, Bhavesh Mishra, announced that employees would be trained in Artificial Intelligence through the Nalgonda IT Tower.
On Thursday, Bhavesh Mishra, along with District Collector Ila Tripathi, visited the IT Tower located on Hyderabad Road in the town. He remarked that the Nalgonda IT Tower is impressive and recommended steps be taken to train government employees in Artificial Intelligence.
He suggested identifying suitable employees and dividing them into 20 batches for training.
He also mentioned that a Japan-based company is set to establish its operations in the IT Tower, em-ploying around 500 software professionals.
Additionally, Mishra stated that Artificial Intelligence equipment is being set up in the IT Tower. He highlighted that Artificial Intelligence would not only enable rapid preparation of reports but also simplify computer software tasks.