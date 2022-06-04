Nalgonda: English medium soon in all govt schools

Nalgonda: District Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil said the government would be introducing English medium in government schools with all facilities from this academic year. Along with Nalgonda MLA K Bhupal Reddy, he participated in Mana Ooru- Mana Badi program held at Rajupet in Thipparthi mandal in the district.

Speaking on this occasion, he informed about the development works done so far in the gram panchayats, including Palle Prakruthi Vanam (Nature Forest), Haritha Haram, Vaikuntha Dhamam (Crematorium), dumping yards, LED lights, nurseries, tractors for garbage collection, tanker for water, Mission Bhagiratha, and CC roads.

Nalgonda MLA Kancharla Bhopal Reddy in his address stated that the villages would develop considerably when the people were involved in Palle Pragathi programme.

CM KCR designed the Palle Pragathi program with the aim to improve sanitation, greenery and infrastructure in every gram panchayat.

He said parents should enroll their children in government schools as the state government is not only developing public schools but also introducing English medium.

English medium has been introducing to provide quality education to rural students studying in government schools

He urged the people to take advantage of the enrollment of their children in government schools as they are struggling to pay thousands of rupees as fees in private schools.

He said that 15 schools in Thipparthi mandal have been selected in the first phase of Mana Uru - Mana Badi program.

He said problems would identify and all the necessary infrastructure, extra classrooms, kitchen sheds and retaining walls will be built in the selected schools

He said government teachers should work hard to increase the number of students in the school.

Earlier, he laid foundation stone for the construction of CC road with an estimated cost of Rs 20 lakh , in the village.

He laid foundation stone for the development works with an estimated cost of Rs 7.5 lakh in Government primary school in the village under Mana Uru- Mana Badi program.

Later, he also laid the foundation stone for the development of infrastructure and additional classrooms with an estimated cost of Rs 29.50 lakh. As part of the Badi Bata program, a rally was organized from the government primary school to the government high school. Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaya Yadav said that the government paid attention on the development of villages through Palle Pragathi and assured his contribution for the development of Raju Peta village.

In this program ZPTC Pasham Ram Reddy , DCCB Director Pasham Sampath Reddy, DEO Bixapathi , officials and villagers participated.