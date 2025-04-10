Nalgonda: Farmers told to follow procurement norms

Nalgonda: District Collector ILA Tripati emphasized the need to create awareness among farmers to bring paddy to procurement centers without moisture and husk, and as per quality standards.

On Wednesday, she inaugurated Rabi paddy procurement centers set up under the supervision of Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) in Veliminedu and Pedakaparthi villages of Chityal Mandal in Nalgonda district. Additionally, along with local MLA Vemula Veeresham, she inaugurated a building constructed with ₹22 lakhs from the society’s own funds at Veliminedu.

On this occasion, speaking to media representatives, the District Collector stated that a total of 384 procurement centers had been established for Rabi paddy procurement. She added that all facilities such as drinking water, ORS packets, tents, and chairs have been arranged at all the centers. She mentioned that steps were taken to run these centers successfully through coordination between officials and staff.

In the Nakrekal constituency alone, 50 paddy procurement centers were set up – 45 for normal (coarse) paddy and 5 for fine variety. Farmers were encouraged to bring paddy that meets quality standards to the centers and make use of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) announced by the government Rs 2,300 per quintal for regular paddy, Rs 2,320 per quintal for Grade-A paddy, and an additional Rs 500 bonus for fine variety paddy.

She appealed to farmers to bring paddy without husk and moisture and to cooperate with the procurement center staff. She instructed officials to purchase paddy from the centers promptly and send it to the rice mills, ensuring that farmers receive payment directly into their bank accounts within 2–3 days of sale.

The Collector also directed that farmers should be educated on bringing paddy that meets quality standards, and that agricultural extension officers should issue relevant certificates confirming the quality. She further revealed that automatic and manual paddy cleaning machines had been installed to prevent issues of husk and moisture for both rice millers and farmers.

MLA Vemula Veeresham, District Cooperative Officer Patyanaik, local public representatives, and others took part in the programme.