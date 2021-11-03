Nalgonda: Gold medallist in athletics feted

Nalgonda: Telangana State sub junior (under 14) athletic tourney was held in Khammam on 31 October, in which Sahasra, a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Nalgonda, won the gold medal in 600 meters running race and a silver medal in 400 metres.

Indian Medical Association felicitated Sahasra at Nagarjuna College in Nalgonda on Wednesday. Its local chapter head Dr PVN Murthy expressed happiness at Sahasra excelling in sports at a young age said that Nalgonda is proud of her. He commended her parents for encouraging children for sports.

Dr Jayaprakash Reddy advised the parents to encourage children in sports rather than force them to get top marks in class and added that coaching should also be arranged for the children if they are interested. He advised the sportspersons to check their health regularly to prevent sudden cardiac arrests that happened to Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar

IMA members Jella Dasharatha, Raghunath, Vinay Kumar, Tejaswi, Subba Rao, CI MTO, Shankar and sports lovers participated in the event.