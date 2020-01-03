Nalgonda: In-charge Collector inspects Palle Pragathi works in Cherla Gowraram

Nalgonda: In-charge Collector V Chandra Shekar stated that society will develop when the villages develop in all aspects. On Friday, he made a surprise visit to Cherla Gowraram of Kangal mandal in the district to inspect the works being carried out during the second phase of Palle Pragathi programme. He held a review meeting with the officials and local representatives after examining the records at the gram panchayat office.



Later, he laid a foundation stone for a burial ground in the village and toured the village to examine the existing infrastructure and other facilities. The In-charge Collector ordered the officials concerned to drain the stagnated water around the water tank located at the centre of the village.

Addressing the officials and local representatives, he advised them to work collectively to make the second phase of Palle Pragathi a grand success.

He advised them to focus on main issues of the village and give top priority to sanitation issues and construct new drains wherever necessary. He suggested them to create awareness among the villagers about importance keeping their surroundings and their village neat and clean. He directed the officials to guide the local body representatives and people in addressing the issues of burial grounds, dumping yards, streetlights, drinking water and drains.

He instructed the gram panchayat officials and Sarpanch to buy a tractor and shift the litter to the dumping yard. He urged the women to take active part in Shramadanam to develop their village.

District Panchayat Officer Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, DPRO Srinivas, MPDO Soma Sunder Reddy, Tahsildar Muzibuddin, Sarpanch Ch Yadagiri, Panchayat Secretary Mamatha, local village leaders Ch Vijay, D Saidulu and others accompanied the In-charge Collector.