Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal MLC polls: Tension among 3 contenders

Nalgonda: Top three contenders for Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal Graduate MLC election - Palla Rajeshwar Reddy (TRS), independent candidate Teenmar Mallanna and Prof Kodandaram (TJS) - and their supporters were in severe tension over the results, though they were expressing confidence of winning the election by winning second or third priority votes.

As per official information, TRS candidate Palla Rajeshwar Reddy got highest votes over his nearest rivals Teenmar Mallanna (Naveen) and Prof Kodandaram in first preference vote, after completion of counting of first priority votes of the total valid votes of 3,66,333.

After seven rounds of counting of votes was completed, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy got 1,10,840 votes, Teenmar Mallanna got 83,290 votes and Prof Kodandaram got 70,072 votes and stood in the first three positions respectively among the 71 contenders.

Counting of first preference votes was completed on Friday morning. Following the norms, the counting staff started counting of second preference votes through elimination process starting from last to first position candidates.

After eliminating 55 contenders by Friday evening, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy got 1,11,190 votes followed by Teenmar Mallanna with 83,629; Kodandaram with 70,472; Premender Reddy (BJP) with 39,268; Ramulu Nayak (Congress) with 27,713; Jayasaradhi (Left partt) with 9,657; Cheruku Sudhakar with 8,732; and Rani Rudrama with 7,903 votes.

After the elimination of 55 contenders in second priority, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy was in lead by 27,561 votes over his nearest rival Teenmar Mallanna.

speaking to the media, Independent candidate Teenmar Mallanna said the votes he got represented the people's anguish over the ruling government and to the questioning voice. He analysed that either Palla or Kodandaram or himself has equal chances to win the election. Winner will be decided after counting third priority votes, he added.

Election Officer and District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil informed that priority-wise counting of votes and the winner will be announced on Saturday evening.

Explaining about a leftover ballot paper in Hall Number 8, SP Ranganath informed that the ballot paper was handed over to the Returning Officer. He further asked everyone not to blame the counting staff on the leftover ballot paper and asserted the counting of votes was going on in fair and transparent manner.