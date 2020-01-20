Nalgonda: Kishan Reddy leads high decibel campaign in Nalgonda municipalities

Nalgonda: Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy stated that there was a need to release the "Telangana Thalli" from the clutches of Telangana Rashtra Samithi and AIMIM.



On the last day of campaign for municipal elections on Monday, the Central Minister campaigned in Choutuppal, Chityal and Nalgonda municipalities. Addressing the gatherings, he said both the Congress and the TRS were kneeling down before the AIMIM to appease Muslims for vote bank politics.

Stating that Congress party was already buried in the State, he said the TRS ignored the State's welfare and forgotten the people after coming to power for the second time. He exuded confidence that Bharatiya Janata Party would come to power in the State in 2023.

He informed that reorganisation of constituencies was going to be done in 2026, and it would be done according to the census under Nation Register of Citizens. He advised the opposition parties and organisations not to politicise the NRC in the interest of the country.

"Census is a regular process and Congress has proposed the NRC in 2011 itself," he recalled. He condemned IT Minister KT Rama Rao's remarks on Central funds to State.

He urged the people to back BJP in municipal elections for bright future of towns in erstwhile Nalgonda district. Party leaders G Manohar Reddy, Nukala Narsimha Reddy and party candidates attended the campaign meetings held on the day.