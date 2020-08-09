Nalgonda: Left parties stage Jail Bharo

Nalgonda: Left parties opposing privatisation of public sector as well as the Central government's anti-people and anti-labor laws organized Jail Bharo programme to save India in the erstwhile Nalgonda district on Sunday.



The police arrested the leaders and cadre of CPi (M), AITUC, CITU, KVPS, Telangana Rythu Sangam and AIDWA, who participated in the protest demonstration in Suryapet and later released on bail.

The protestors raised slogans against the Central government's anti -labor policies while being arrested by the police.

Speaking on the occasion, Left party leaders stated that it is unfair and preplanned decision of privatization of public sectors and adopting anti-labor policies when the whole country is facing severe problems with Covid-19.

Criticising that the Centre had failed to address the issue of Covid-19, the leaders said that a hike in petrol and diesel prices led to hike in the prices of essential commodities and pushed the poor and middleclass into deep troubles.

The leaders of Left parties have demanded the Central government to withdraw its anti-labor and anti-people policies; to provide 200 days employment to NREGS workers by paying Rs 600 per day; to give financial aid of Rs 7,500 per month to BPL families for a period of six months to feed their families at least two times a day during the corona pandemic.

Keft party leaders also fired salvos on the TRS government on its irresponsibility over conducting limited corona tests and for neglecting the welfare of tenant farmers.

In Nalgonda, Left party leaders staged protest near Clock Tower center and expressed their concern over the Centre's anti-labor policies and privatisation of public sector banks.

CPM district secretary Mudireddy Sudhakar Reddy along with other leaders demanded the Central government to withdraw its decisions unconditionally.