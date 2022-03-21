Nalgonda: Lovers jump in canal; girl saved

Halia(Nalgonda): A love pair attempted suicide by jumping into the left canal of Nagarjuna Sagar near Halia in the district.

Locals who saw the incident immediately rushed to rescue. They could manage to rescue the young woman with the help of police. However, the boywas washed away in the flood waters.

According to locals, Vadya Balakrishna (20) of Macherla is was in love with a minor girl, a native of Nursing Thanda in PA Palli Mandal.

They are relatives, too. It is learnt that the refusal of their elders to marry them off drove them to the extreme step around 10am on Monday.

The locals and the police in the area ran to their rescue and pulled her out with the help of a rope, whereas the youth was swept away.Search operations are underway.