Nalgonda: Man cheats 19 women in promise of marriage

A married man was arrested by the police on the charges of cheating. However, he was later admitted to a hospital after an alleged cardiac arrest.

Williams, a piano player in a church cheated several women who visited for prayers. He promised to marry them and developed a physical relationship later. The incident came to light after his first wife approached the police and lodged a complaint against him.

In the complaint, the woman stated that her husband cheated 19 women after promising them to marry.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and went to arrest Williams. However, he suffered a cardiac arrest and was admitted to the hospital.

