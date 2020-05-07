Nalgonda: Man, daughter injured as house collapses

Devarakonda (Nalgonda): A man and his daughter were seriously injured after their hut was collapsed due to strong gales coupled with rain in Devarakonda mandal on Wednesday.

Unexpected rains with strong gales created havoc in in Devarakonda and Gattuppal mandals on Wednesday evening.

According to sources, Islavath Mothey's legs were broken and his daughter received serious injuries after his hut at Islavath Thanda collapsed due to heavy winds.

Both were shifted to Government Hospital in Devarakonda for treatment.